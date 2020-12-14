HLS Therapeutics to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HLS Therapeutics Inc. (“HLS” or the “Company”) (TSX:HLS), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, today announced that Gilbert Godin, CEO, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on December 17 th .

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

DATE: Thursday, December 17th

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mPSVkO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About HLS Therapeutics Inc.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS’s focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS’s management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACT: HLS Contact: Dave Mason Investor Relations HLS Therapeutics Inc. (416) 247-9652 d.mason@hlstherapeutics.com Life Sciences Investor Forum John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access (212) 220-2221 johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com