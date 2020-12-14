 

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Executive Management Changes

-- Ian Estepan named chief financial officer
-- Dallan Murray named chief commercial officer
-- Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., named chief scientific officer
-- Ty Howton, general counsel, to retire from Sarepta 
-- Ryan Brown named interim general counsel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, announced today its board of directors approved the appointments of several executive leadership positions: Ian Estepan to executive vice president and chief financial officer, Dallan Murray to senior vice president and chief commercial officer, and Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., to executive vice president and chief scientific officer, effective today. Both Mr. Estepan and Dr. Rodino-Klapac will continue to serve as members of the company’s executive committee (ECOM). Mr. Murray will become a member of the Company’s ECOM.   Sarepta also announced the retirement of Ty Howton, executive vice president and general counsel. With Mr. Howton’s retirement, Ryan Brown has been named interim general counsel, effective today, and will also become a member of the Company’s ECOM.

Mr. Estepan previously served as senior vice president with responsibility for Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy, Corporate Affairs and Chief of Staff. As the chief financial officer of Sarepta, Mr. Estepan will oversee Finance, Corporate Strategy, Business Development, Strategic Alliances, Investor Relations, and Corporate Affairs. Mr. Estepan joined Sarepta in 2015 and is intimately knowledgeable about all aspects of the company’s business. He has been responsible for the development of Sarepta’s strategy over the past 3 years and was a key architect in securing $2.5 billion in capital to support the Company’s growth. During his tenure, he has assumed increasing responsibilities, establishing the Corporate Strategy and Program Management functions, with an intense focus on advancing the interest of patients. Mr. Estepan began his career in finance as a healthcare sector analyst at Salomon Smith Barney in June 1999. Before joining Sarepta, he worked for more than a decade as a portfolio manager for Spectra Financial Group, overseeing a portfolio of pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech equities. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a concentration in pre-medicine from Columbia University, where he graduated magna cum laude.

