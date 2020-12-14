Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban Area to Use Their Smartphone for Contactless Payments

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France, and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the successful implementation and rollout of the Conduent Seamless Transportation System across the 200 buses and 21 trams in Tours Métropole's Fil Bleu public transport network.

Combined 1.5 million residents in seven urban areas across France can now access public transportation services using the Seamless Transportation System

Leveraging this system, the residents of the Tours metropolitan area can now access buses and trams using their smartphone for contactless payments. Given current health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless payments have an added benefit of limiting contact between drivers and passengers.

How the system works

Conduent has installed Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags on Fil Bleu's buses and trams. The user downloads the Seamless Transportation System app onto their NFC (for Android) or BLE (for iOS) enabled smartphone and registers to activate their account. To travel, they simply present their smartphone at any tag. The tag then creates and stores an encrypted transaction and relays it to the smartphone.

The solution is universal. It is designed independently of SIM cards and compatible with all mobile phone operators. It can be installed quickly and uses encryption technology and other security protocols to ensure data privacy and security.

"The Fil Bleu public transportation network carries nearly 40 million travelers every year. Thanks to the Seamless Transportation System, we can enhance the passenger experience by making onboard payments easier and faster," said Loïc Latour, Director of Passenger Mobility at Fil Bleu. "The system's interoperability and compatibility with other transit systems in France using the Seamless Transportation System is an additional significant benefit to the riders of Fil Bleu."

Seven urban areas in France use the Seamless Transportation System

In addition to the Tours Métropole Fil Bleu bus and tram service, passengers have access to the Blois urban community transit network, Agglopolys.

The Tours Métropole implementation is the most recent application of the Seamless Transportation System in France. This year, the system has also been introduced in the Métropole Toulon Provence Méditerranée and the Perpignan Méditerranée Métropole urban communities. Combined, 1.5 million residents in seven urban areas across France can access their transportation systems using the Seamless Transportation System.