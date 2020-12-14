Empire State Realty Trust Announces a New Repurchase Authorization and Continued Dividend Suspension for First and Second Quarters Of 2021

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new repurchase authorization of up to $500 million of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) and Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) (collectively with the Common Stock, the “Securities”) during the period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. This will replace an earlier $500 million repurchase authorization that runs from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Under the 2020 authorization, the Company repurchased approximately $143 million at a weighted average price of $8.31 through December 11, 2020.

Under the program, the Company may purchase the Securities in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will be subject to stock price, availability, trading volume and general market conditions. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of Securities, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.