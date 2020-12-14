 

Empire State Realty Trust Announces a New Repurchase Authorization and Continued Dividend Suspension for First and Second Quarters Of 2021

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new repurchase authorization of up to $500 million of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) and Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) (collectively with the Common Stock, the “Securities”) during the period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. This will replace an earlier $500 million repurchase authorization that runs from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Under the 2020 authorization, the Company repurchased approximately $143 million at a weighted average price of $8.31 through December 11, 2020.

Under the program, the Company may purchase the Securities in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will be subject to stock price, availability, trading volume and general market conditions. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of Securities, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.

In addition, the Company announced its decision to continue with the suspension of the dividend for holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of ESRO’s Series ES, Series 250, Series 60 and Series PR operating partnership units for the first and second quarters of 2021.

Concurrently, the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.15 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2020, payable to holders of ESRO’s Series 2014 Private Perpetual Preferred Units and a dividend of $0.175 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2020, payable to holders of ESRO’s Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Units. The dividends will be payable in cash on December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

