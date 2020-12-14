Eve & Co Completes Issuance of $550,000 Convertible Debentures

The Debentures have a two-year term and bear simple interest at a rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted by the Debentures’ holder at any time into common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.06 per Common Share during the first year of the term and $0.10 per Common Share during the second year of the term.

STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“ Eve & Co ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its non-brokered financing of unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of Cdn$550,000 (the “ Debentures ”) to certain individuals, including the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Melinda Rombouts. The proceeds from the Debentures will be utilized for general working capital purposes.

The interest payable under the Debentures shall be paid in cash within five business days of each financial year end or upon notice of early redemption by the Company. The Debentures may be redeemed by the Company prior to the expiry of their term at the option of the Company, subject to payment by the Company of certain specified early redemption payments.

In addition, an aggregate of 4,581,500 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) of the Company were issued together with the Debentures (being 8.33 Warrants for each $1.00 principal amount of Debentures). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.06 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

“We are very pleased to have completed this Debenture offering in such a short window of time. As the lead investor in the offering, I am confident that the funds raised will enable Eve to continue to flourish as we move to achieving the sales targets and international shipments expected in early 2021. This investment is reflective of the confidence our associates and I have in the Company, its prospects and growth potential,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

No finders’ fees were paid in association with this financing. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 12, 2021.

Pursuant to the financing, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company acquired Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $200,000. This issuance of the Debentures and accompanying Warrants to the Chief Executive Officer constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, or the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of 61-101.