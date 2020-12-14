 

Eve & Co Completes Issuance of $550,000 Convertible Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:56  |  60   |   |   

STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its non-brokered financing of unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of Cdn$550,000 (the “Debentures”) to certain individuals, including the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Melinda Rombouts. The proceeds from the Debentures will be utilized for general working capital purposes.

The Debentures have a two-year term and bear simple interest at a rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted by the Debentures’ holder at any time into common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.06 per Common Share during the first year of the term and $0.10 per Common Share during the second year of the term.

The interest payable under the Debentures shall be paid in cash within five business days of each financial year end or upon notice of early redemption by the Company. The Debentures may be redeemed by the Company prior to the expiry of their term at the option of the Company, subject to payment by the Company of certain specified early redemption payments.

In addition, an aggregate of 4,581,500 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) of the Company were issued together with the Debentures (being 8.33 Warrants for each $1.00 principal amount of Debentures). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.06 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

“We are very pleased to have completed this Debenture offering in such a short window of time. As the lead investor in the offering, I am confident that the funds raised will enable Eve to continue to flourish as we move to achieving the sales targets and international shipments expected in early 2021. This investment is reflective of the confidence our associates and I have in the Company, its prospects and growth potential,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

No finders’ fees were paid in association with this financing. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 12, 2021.

Pursuant to the financing, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company acquired Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $200,000. This issuance of the Debentures and accompanying Warrants to the Chief Executive Officer constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, or the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization, pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of 61-101.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eve & Co Completes Issuance of $550,000 Convertible Debentures STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its non-brokered financing of unsecured convertible …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...