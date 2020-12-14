 

The Flowr Corporation Announces Update on Strategic Acquisition of Terrace Global

  • To date, Terrace Global has received proxies in favor of the Transaction representing approximately 58% of its issued and outstanding common shares.
  • Flowr expects transaction to close by the end of December.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update with respect to the strategic acquisition of Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”) previously announced on October 20, 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement between Flowr and Terrace Global dated October 19, 2020, as amended, Flowr will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Terrace Global in exchange for 0.4973 of a Flowr common share (each a “Common Share”) per common share of Terrace Global (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020. The Transaction has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Final approval of the TSXV for the Transaction is subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSXV.

Terrace Global Shareholder Vote

Holders of 68% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Terrace Global have entered into support agreements and have agreed to vote in favor of the Transaction. As of the date hereof, Terrace Global has received proxies voting in favor of the Transaction representing approximately 58% of its issued and outstanding common shares. To be effective, the Transaction must be approved by a resolution passed at the Terrace Global Special Meeting by not less than two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes validly cast by shareholders of Terrace Global, present in person or by proxy at the meeting of Terrace Global shareholders (the “Terrace Meeting”), and if applicable, also by a simple majority of the votes validly cast by “minority” shareholders, present in person or by proxy at the meeting, being such shareholders as are required to be excluded in determining such “majority of the minority” approval pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Terrace Meeting is expected to be held on December 16, 2020.

