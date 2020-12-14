Allied Corp. and Hollister Biosciences Have Now Delivered TACTICAL RELIEF Products into Distribution

Allied has contributed the veteran brand, artwork, logos, packaging design and marketing for all Tactical Relief products. Hollister has completed all aspects of production and procurement of underlying materials. Allied will be supporting the marketing and brand presence with authentic veteran representation.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") ( OTCQB: ALID ) – an international medicinal cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address PTSD, anxiety, stress and inflammation of the body is pleased to follow on the press release of June 26, 2020 announcing a distribution deal with Hollister Biosciences. Under the arrangement, Allied’s Tactical Relief branded products will be sold in licensed dispensaries across California. Through their extensive distribution network, Hollister’s other brands have brought in excess of $40 million revenue between January and December 2020. This statement is supported by Hollister’s press release of Dec 09, 2020.

“We are excited to partner with Hollister to bring our innovative and differentiated line up of quality Tactical Relief products to consumers in Hollister’s distribution network. Hollister has a proven track record of bringing successful products to market. The potential market for Tactical Relief products in the states that Hollister distributes to is substantial. Together, we hope to build a solid recurring revenue pipeline,” said Calum Hughes, Founder & CEO of Allied Corp.

“Tactical Relief is Allied’s flagship brand targeting PTSD, a debilitating condition that is all too common amongst people who are often serving in the front lines,” said Adam Smith, a Green Beret, veteran, and US representative at Allied. “We are excited to be partnering with Hollister to greatly expand Tactical Relief’s reach to those suffering from the serious effects of PTSD.”

“We are very excited to be launching Tactical Relief to Veterans, 1st responders, and others suffering from PTSD through our distribution network,” said Carl Saling, Founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Investor Relations:

ir@allied.health

1-877-255-4337

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.