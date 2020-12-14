 

Allied Corp. and Hollister Biosciences Have Now Delivered TACTICAL RELIEF Products into Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 14:55  |  51   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID) – an international medicinal cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address PTSD, anxiety, stress and inflammation of the body is pleased to follow on the press release of June 26, 2020 announcing a distribution deal with Hollister Biosciences. Under the arrangement, Allied’s Tactical Relief branded products will be sold in licensed dispensaries across California. Through their extensive distribution network, Hollister’s other brands have brought in excess of $40 million revenue between January and December 2020. This statement is supported by Hollister’s press release of Dec 09, 2020.

Allied has contributed the veteran brand, artwork, logos, packaging design and marketing for all Tactical Relief products. Hollister has completed all aspects of production and procurement of underlying materials. Allied will be supporting the marketing and brand presence with authentic veteran representation.

“We are excited to partner with Hollister to bring our innovative and differentiated line up of quality Tactical Relief products to consumers in Hollister’s distribution network. Hollister has a proven track record of bringing successful products to market. The potential market for Tactical Relief products in the states that Hollister distributes to is substantial. Together, we hope to build a solid recurring revenue pipeline,” said Calum Hughes, Founder & CEO of Allied Corp.

“Tactical Relief is Allied’s flagship brand targeting PTSD, a debilitating condition that is all too common amongst people who are often serving in the front lines,” said Adam Smith, a Green Beret, veteran, and US representative at Allied. “We are excited to be partnering with Hollister to greatly expand Tactical Relief’s reach to those suffering from the serious effects of PTSD.”

“We are very excited to be launching Tactical Relief to Veterans, 1st responders, and others suffering from PTSD through our distribution network,” said Carl Saling, Founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Investor Relations:
ir@allied.health
1-877-255-4337

About Allied Corp.
Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

Seite 1 von 4
Allied Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Corp. and Hollister Biosciences Have Now Delivered TACTICAL RELIEF Products into Distribution KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID) – an international medicinal cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address PTSD, anxiety, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Allied Goes Live With US Sales of Equilibrium Bio CBD Electrolyte Replacement Rehydration Drinks
03.12.20
Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete David Lipson
30.11.20
Allied Corp. Strengthens National Brand Support with the Signing of Elite Athlete Camille Leblanc-Bazinet

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.20
2
Allied Corp. unterzeichnet Verkaufs-, Vertriebs- und Fertigungsvertrag mit MGC Pharma