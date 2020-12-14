CYBIN Closes Acquisition of Adelia Therapeutics; Bolsters Scientific Team and Grows IP Portfolio to 7 Patent Filings

--Adelia brings a range of technologies related to novel therapeutics, delivery methods, and therapeutic regimens, along with six patent applications--

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (“Cybin”), a life sciences company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies, is pleased to announce that it has closed on its acquisition of 100% of the shares in Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (“Adelia”) for up to CDN$20,161,575 (approximately USD$15.75 million) (the “Transaction”).

Transaction Highlights

Newly acquired novel psychedelic molecules diversify Cybin’s development portfolio, providing access to multiple future indications. Selective modification, through deuteration of psychedelic parent molecules, allows control of the duration of action of these new chemical entities, enabling the design of both short and long-acting treatments.





Adelia brings a range of technologies related to novel therapeutics, delivery methods, and therapeutic regimens, as well as six patent applications.





Adelia contributes an expanding library of psychedelic derivative drug development candidates. The first lead compounds are expected to enter clinical studies in 2021, subject to receipt of approvals.





Cybin gains access to new patent-protected active pharmaceutical ingredients obtained by way of selective modification of the parent molecules.





Cybin gains a proprietary drug delivery platform developed by Adelia to administer psychedelic therapies and bypass liver metabolism.