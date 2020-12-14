Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 14.12.2020, 14:46 | 29 | 0 |
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the
attached file.
A.P. Moeller - Maersk (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0