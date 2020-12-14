FormFactor and T.I.P.S. Partner to Deliver Test Solutions for Power Semiconductor Devices

Companies Join Together to Offer a Proven Test System for Devices Used in Electric Vehicles

LIVERMORE, Calif. and VILLACH, Austria, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading electrical test and measurement supplier to the semiconductor industry, and T.I.P.S. Messtechnik GmbH (T.I.P.S.), a leading supplier of specialized high voltage, high current probe cards, announced today the companies have joined in a MeasureOne partnership to provide test and measurement solutions for high power devices. MeasureOne is a commitment between FormFactor and a select group of partners to deliver performance-validated, integrated solutions to address customers’ test and measurement applications.



Power semiconductors are commonly used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV). To address market needs, power semiconductor manufacturers are quickly adopting materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) that can operate at higher voltages, temperatures and frequencies while delivering improved efficiency and reliability. The semiconductor power device market for EV/HEV is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2018-2024, to exceed $3.7B*, according to Milan Rosina, PhD. Principal Analyst, Power & Wireless and Batteries at Yole Développement (Yole).



“FormFactor has developed specialized application layers for our industry-leading 200 mm and 300 mm high-power probe systems to support the unique test requirements of high power semiconductor devices utilizing T.I.P.S. high-voltage anti-arcing probe cards,” said Claus Dietrich, VP and GM of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor. “This optimized solution provides our customers with a simple and safe way to make semi-automated and fully-automated high power device characterization measurements. Working with the market leader in specialized high-voltage and high-current probe cards allows us to optimize our environment to deliver engineering probe systems capable of solving our customers’ most challenging requirements.”



“Our High Voltage ‘LuPo‘ probe cards with patented flashover suppression technology increase the breakdown voltage of the test environment, preventing arcing and flashover during on wafer high-voltage measurements,” said Dr. Rainer Gaggl, Managing Director at T.I.P.S. “FormFactor’s high-power engineering probers are a natural partner to our high-voltage/high-power probe cards. Device manufacturers truly benefit from the combined experience our partnership brings.”