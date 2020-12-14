 

The Perfect Christmas Present For An Electric Vehicle Fanatic

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no better gift for the car enthusiast this Christmas than half a million dollars in luxury EVs for the price of one. A Tesla Model X starts at $80,000, and the Model S is right up there, too. An Audi e-Tron will set buyers back at least $66,000. A Jaguar i-Pace will come at a starting cost of $70,000. And a BMW x5 starts at $60,000. The Porsche Panamera costs a minimum of $87,000. But there is a way to drive them all--on demand--for under $1,700 a month …  Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA).

With a transformational EV subscription through Washington, DC-based Steer, backed by utility giant Exelon and recently acquired by a fast-growing North American tech startup, Facedrive (FD: FDVRF). This is where technology has taken us, and it makes for a revolutionary twist to the average Christmas list. And a transportation revolution … including the way the world views car ownership altogether, is exactly what Steer--with Facedrive now at the wheel--is promising. 

The Tech Transforming Auto-Ownership

For people who have wanted a Tesla or an Audi e-Tron, an entire virtual garage of the biggest EV luxuries should sound tantalizing. 

Flip through a virtual garage and choose a luxury vehicle of the day--or month. Users get the most expensive EVs with unlimited swaps. On-demand, with 24/7 concierge service and no annoying mileage limits that come with leasing. And the icing on this EV cake is that users won't ever need car insurance again. Steer takes care of everything.

This is an all-inclusive luxury ride that's all about choice. That makes it a risk-free ride. Steer thinks transportation is ready for the second round of revolution: EVs mean a cleaner future, but the experience of owning a car can also be improved. 

It's the answer to the last remaining hurdle of full-on adoption of EVs: cost and charging technology. A subscription to Steer comes with its own concierge who delivers the car wherever it is needed and assists with charging, either at home or on the road. And unlike leasing a car—there's no mileage limit. 

If a $1700 price tag is too much for an individual's car budget, then Steer also has less expensive monthly packages that allow users to swap out a group of EVs that include the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and the Prius Prime. Or something in between, that still gets customers into a Tesla Model 3. And the growth runways are phenomenal when considering that 70% of Steer members have never even driven an EV before. That means that these are new converts. The converts will come when they latch on to the hassle-free, risk-free, total convenience offered by Steer. 

