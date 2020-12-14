 

Streaming Analytics Market Worth $ 78.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 34.03% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 15:14  |  76   |   |   

- Rising developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the Streaming Analytics Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Streaming Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), by Application (Fraud Detection, Sales and Marketing, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management), by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Streaming Analytics Market was valued at USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 78.44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.03% from 2021 to 2027.

Streaming Analytics Market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1867

Browse in-depth TOC on "Streaming Analytics Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Streaming Analytics Market Overview

The global streaming analytics market is principally driven by emerging technologies such as big data, IoT, and AI. Constant developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, and cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the research of information derived from streaming data. IoT devices generate ample data from numerous sources, such as sensors, cameras, and other associated devices. The data, however, does not render any purpose by itself unless converted into actionable, contextual information. Big data and data visualization systems allow users to gain new penetrations through batch processing and offline analysis. Real-time data analysis and decision-making are often operated manually, but to make them scalable, it is preferred to be done automatically. Continuous analysis of data requires streaming analytics solutions that perform or update insights every few seconds or milliseconds.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Streaming Analytics Market Worth $ 78.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 34.03% CAGR Verified Market Research - Rising developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the Streaming Analytics Market JERSEY CITY, N.J., …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over ...
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
Optoelectronics Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2027 --Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post ...
Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says ...
Velotrade selected by MUFG Bank as partner for enhancement of digital trade services
Global HealthTech Market will grow to US$ 456.85 Mn by 2028 at 19% CAGR- says Absolute Markets ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe
Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in ...
In The Time of Coronavirus, WeChat Pay Helps Digitalise European Retailers
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments