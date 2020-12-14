Streaming Analytics Market Worth $ 78.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 34.03% CAGR Verified Market Research
- Rising developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the Streaming Analytics Market
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Streaming Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), by Application (Fraud Detection, Sales and Marketing, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management), by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Streaming Analytics Market was valued at USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 78.44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.03% from 2021 to 2027.
Global Streaming Analytics Market Overview
The global streaming analytics market is principally driven by emerging technologies such as big data, IoT, and AI. Constant developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, and cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the research of information derived from streaming data. IoT devices generate ample data from numerous sources, such as sensors, cameras, and other associated devices. The data, however, does not render any purpose by itself unless converted into actionable, contextual information. Big data and data visualization systems allow users to gain new penetrations through batch processing and offline analysis. Real-time data analysis and decision-making are often operated manually, but to make them scalable, it is preferred to be done automatically. Continuous analysis of data requires streaming analytics solutions that perform or update insights every few seconds or milliseconds.
