- Rising developments in emerging technologies, such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, cloud technology, have generated new opportunities for the Streaming Analytics Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Streaming Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), by Application (Fraud Detection, Sales and Marketing, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management), by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Streaming Analytics Market was valued at USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 78.44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.03% from 2021 to 2027.