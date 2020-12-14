New Voya Survey Finds Majority of Americans Prioritize Mental Health and Well-Being Over Material Possessions

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today new findings from a consumer survey revealing that a significant amount (73%) of Americans agree that material goods matter less given their experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic. As the priorities of many individuals are shifting when it comes to both health and wealth, Voya’s survey also found a majority (75%) of Americans have become more focused on their mental health and emotional well-being, emphasizing the concept that wealth has garnered new shades beyond financial means.

The results of Voya’s new survey reveal that many individuals will likely be seeking a fresh outlook in 2021 and beyond as arguably one of the most impactful and memorable years in multiple generations comes to an end. While COVID-19 has undoubtedly changed the lives of many Americans, Voya’s survey indicates that the shifting priorities of many Americans have changed for the better: