Tennant Company Announces Senior Leadership Transition

Tennant Company (“Tennant”) (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world, today announced a succession plan in which Chief Operating Officer Dave Huml will become chief executive officer on March 1, 2021, and will join the Company’s board of directors. Current CEO Chris Killingstad will serve as a strategic advisor until the end of 2021. Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation Rusty Zay will become chief commercial officer and be responsible for all global regional sales and service business units. Additionally, the Company’s former CFO, Thomas Paulson, will replace Andy Cebulla as interim CFO, effective January 4, 2021, following Mr. Cebulla’s resignation to accept a new position at another company. Kristin Stokes, who had been serving as interim general counsel and corporate secretary, has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary on a permanent basis.

“Dave Huml’s promotion to CEO is a natural progression that reflects his successful leadership at Tennant, including his role as a major architect of the Company’s current enterprise strategy,” said Lead Director Steven A. Sonnenberg. “Dave is highly respected by the board, and we have every confidence that he will lead Tennant with conviction and integrity as the management team executes on our strategy to drive long-term profitable growth. We look forward to working with Dave during this exciting time for Tennant.”

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Chris for his 17 years of dedicated and exemplary service to Tennant, including 15 years as our president and CEO,” added Sonnenberg. “With his leadership, Chris helped transform Tennant into the innovation leader that we are today in the mechanized cleaning industry. He also led the completion of strategic acquisitions to increase our geographic and product footprint, while at the same time developing a corporate culture to drive accountability, stewardship and shareholder value. During his tenure, Tennant’s market capitalization grew from less than $500 million to more than $1.3 billion. Furthermore, he has led us through the critical first steps in the execution of our enterprise strategy for long-term profitable growth. As we continue on that course, Chris will fill a valuable role as a strategic advisor to ensure a seamless leadership transition.”