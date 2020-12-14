 

Public Safety Agency Successfully Trials Motorola Solutions' New Cloud-Based Radio Network Core

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

Floridians are no strangers to dramatic weather events such as hurricanes or floods. For over 70 years, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has worked with counties across the state to provide them with mission-critical communication solutions to help keep communities safe. This October, Sumter County completed a successful test of CirrusCentral Core, a cloud-based secondary core for ASTRO 25 Project 25 (P25) land mobile radio (LMR) systems, that eliminates the need for public safety agencies to maintain a physical, in-building secondary core site.

“CirrusCentral Core offers an unprecedented level of resiliency,” said Stephen Kennedy, assistant county administrator, Sumter County Board of County Commissioners. “During this test, we seamlessly switched to the secondary core in the cloud and used it for over two hours. We experienced firsthand how it ensures seamless communications for first responders in the event that one of our system hardware facilities is destroyed by a catastrophic disaster.”

Motorola Solutions’ ASTRO 25 radio networks are built to perform during natural disasters and in the worst imaginable conditions. They are critical to coordinate an emergency response and enable federal, state and local agencies to communicate with one another to help keep citizens safe. The technology behind these trusted radio networks continues to evolve and now incorporates next-generation cloud based offerings for greater resiliency and secure network management from any location.

CirrusCentral Core is available as a subscription service with a low upfront investment, no upgrade costs, and pay-per-site pricing to fit an agency’s unique needs. It eliminates the need to purchase and maintain hardware for a secondary on-premise P25 core. It is secure and monitored by Motorola Solutions’ team of technology and cybersecurity professionals to ensure it is always up to date and available in an emergency.

CirrusCentral Core is now available for purchase.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

Motorola Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Public Safety Agency Successfully Trials Motorola Solutions' New Cloud-Based Radio Network Core Floridians are no strangers to dramatic weather events such as hurricanes or floods. For over 70 years, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has worked with counties across the state to provide them with mission-critical communication solutions to help …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Provides Statement Regarding Offer for Codemasters Group ...
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Romanian Border Police Invest in Safety at Their Borders
19.11.20
Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend