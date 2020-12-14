Arcimoto Announces Latest Milestone in Nationwide Expansion Plan with Launch of Customer Deliveries to Florida

Today, Arcimoto began reaching out to early preorder customers with the opportunity to place nonrefundable deposits to reserve the FUV or the upcoming Arcimoto Roadster. Florida FUV deliveries are anticipated to begin in Q1 2021, and first Roadster deliveries are anticipated to begin later in the year.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced the next step in its nationwide expansion plan by opening the state of Florida for customer reservations.

“Arcimoto vehicles are tailor-made for Florida, one of our most popular states in terms of overall preorders,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO, Mark Frohnmayer. “We designed the FUV and the Roadster to be incredibly fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, and we can’t wait to introduce these one-of-a-kind joy rides to the Sunshine State. This East Coast beachhead is the first official expansion of our sales territory since the launch of production last year, a significant milestone for our nationwide expansion plan.”

Available today and starting at $17,900, the FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Anticipated to be released in the first half of 2021, the Roadster is designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Final Roadster pricing, options, accessories, and availability will be announced in the coming months.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.