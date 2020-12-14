Schwab Asset Management Solutions Recognized by Pensions & Investments as a Best Place to Work in Money Management

“Building a strong culture and supporting the success of our people have always been top priorities at Schwab broadly and for our asset management business,” said Rick Wurster, EVP and Head of Schwab Asset Management Solutions. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Pensions & Investments as it is a testament to our employees’ commitment to making our asset management organization one of the best places to work in our industry.”

Schwab Asset Management Solutions (SAMS), the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, announced that it has been named to Pensions & Investments’ annual list of the Best Places to Work in Money Management.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the ninth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

“We aim to foster a culture that engages, inspires and empowers our people to succeed as a team as we work to enhance the financial lives of our clients,” said Wurster. “We are proud of our talented team members for all that they do and for achieving this recognition as one team.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

