 

Maximus Honored with MarCom Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Communications

Maximus (NYSE:MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today announced it was honored with two awards and two honorable mentions from the 2020 MarCom Awards. In particular, Maximus was recognized for digital media and strategic communications campaigns developed in support of opportunities with two federal agencies.

“At Maximus, we take great pride in telling the stories of the incredible work of the agencies we serve,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “These awards validate our ongoing commitment to creating and deploying multimedia campaigns to bring those stories to life.”

Maximus’ awards include:

The MarCom Awards is one of the largest creative competitions globally. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

About Maximus
 Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

