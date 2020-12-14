Maximus Honored with MarCom Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Communications
Maximus (NYSE:MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today announced it was honored with two awards and two honorable mentions from the 2020 MarCom Awards. In particular, Maximus was recognized for digital media and strategic communications campaigns developed in support of opportunities with two federal agencies.
“At Maximus, we take great pride in telling the stories of the incredible work of the agencies we serve,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “These awards validate our ongoing commitment to creating and deploying multimedia campaigns to bring those stories to life.”
Maximus’ awards include:
- In the category of Strategic Communications, Platinum Award for Integrated Marketing, Marketing/Promotion Campaign: “Decades of Service to the IRS”
- In the category of Digital Media, Gold Award in Marketing, Web Video: “Honoring NOAA’s 50th Anniversary”
- In the category of Print Media, Honorable Mention in Writing for a Feature Article for “Agencies and contractors alike, welcome to the new normal for operations” on WTOP.com
- In the category of Digital Media, Honorable Mention in Mobile App/Web for an App for Information for Clear2Work for COVID-19 Screening for Workplace Safety
The MarCom Awards is one of the largest creative competitions globally. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.
About Maximus
Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.
