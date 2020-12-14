Maximus Honored with MarCom Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Communications

Maximus (NYSE:MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today announced it was honored with two awards and two honorable mentions from the 2020 MarCom Awards. In particular, Maximus was recognized for digital media and strategic communications campaigns developed in support of opportunities with two federal agencies.

“At Maximus, we take great pride in telling the stories of the incredible work of the agencies we serve,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “These awards validate our ongoing commitment to creating and deploying multimedia campaigns to bring those stories to life.”