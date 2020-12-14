American Family Insurance Expands Walk-in Payment Options for Cash-preferred Customers with CheckFreePay from Fiserv

American Family Insurance is focused on a seamless customer experience that includes payment method options for auto, homeowners, renters, commercial and life insurance. With CheckFreePay from Fiserv, American Family customers who prefer to make their insurance payments via cash can do so in the same places they shop, including major retailers, grocery stores and convenience stores. This is a particularly welcomed development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that American Family Insurance, a Fortune 300 multi-line insurance company, is accepting payments via the more than 30,000 CheckFreePay locations nationwide, allowing its customers to make in-person cash payments conveniently and securely.

“Delivering unparalleled service and exceptional protection to our customers means offering them ways to pay that best suits their needs,” said May Vang, head of treasury, American Family Insurance. “CheckFreePay allows us to offer payment locations that are open seven days a week with extended hours, so that our customers can make payments in the manner they choose, at their convenience.”

Cash remains a go-to payment method for many consumers, who consider it to be a fast and secure way of making payments. To discover more research about the cash-preferred customer or learn more about CheckFreePay from Fiserv, visit checkfreepay.com.

“Not all customers have the means or the desire to make payments electronically, and supporting a preference-driven payments landscape means cost-effectively serving customers where they choose to interact,” said Pam Parker, president, Bill Payment Solutions, Fiserv. “Consumers expect their insurers to have them covered, so designing payment experiences that reflect the preferences of policyholders can resonate deeply and strengthen the customer bond.”

CheckFreePay from Fiserv is the largest processor of walk-in bill payments in the United States, processing more than 75 million transactions in 2019. CheckFreePay meets consumer needs for convenient cash payment solutions by enabling billers and merchants to offer in-person payment options at over 30,000 locations nationwide. With CheckFreePay, billers can offer the convenience of walk-in services through a large network of retailers, convenience stores, grocery stores, neighborhood bodegas and more.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About the American Family Insurance Group

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation’s 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 254 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has more than 13,500 employees nationwide.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500 and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

