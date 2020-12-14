ExxonMobil Announces Emission Reduction Plans; Expects to Meet 2020 Goals

ExxonMobil plans to reduce the intensity of operated upstream greenhouse gas emissions by 15 to 20 percent by 2025, compared to 2016 levels. This will be supported by a 40 to 50 percent decrease in methane intensity, and a 35 to 45 percent decrease in flaring intensity across its global operations. The emission reduction plans, which cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from operated assets, are projected to be consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The company also plans to align with the World Bank’s initiative to eliminate routine flaring by 2030.

ExxonMobil said today it plans further reductions in greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years to support the goals of the Paris Agreement and anticipates meeting year-end 2020 reductions.

“These meaningful near-term emission reductions result from our ongoing business planning process as we work towards industry-leading greenhouse gas performance across all our business lines,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. “We respect and support society’s ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and continue to advocate for policies that promote cost-effective, market-based solutions to address the risks of climate change.”

ExxonMobil’s plans will leverage the continued application of operational efficiencies, and ongoing development and deployment of lower-emission technologies.

The plan is the result of several months of detailed analysis and includes input from shareholders.

Other measures include:

Continued investments in lower-emission technologies, such as carbon capture, manufacturing efficiencies, and advanced biofuels

Increased cogeneration capacity at manufacturing facilities

Continued support for sound policies that put a price on carbon

Continued accounting for environmental performance as part of executive compensation.

ExxonMobil will also provide Scope 3 emissions on an annual basis, but notes that reporting of these indirect emissions does not ultimately incentivize reductions by the actual emitters. Meaningful decreases in global greenhouse gas emissions will require changes in society’s energy choices coupled with the development and deployment of affordable lower-emission technologies.