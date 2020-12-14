 

Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19

Bloom Energy and El Camino Health today announced the launch of the University of Illinois’ innovative Shield T3 COVID testing system and mobile laboratory at Bloom Energy’s manufacturing facility in Sunnyvale, California.

The new Shield T3 COVID-19 testing lab, powered and hosted by Bloom Energy, is open to Bay Area businesses and schools for simple, rapid and inexpensive COVID-19 testing (Photo: Business Wire)

The new mobile lab, powered and hosted by Bloom Energy, is open to Bay Area businesses and schools for simple, rapid and inexpensive COVID-19 testing.

One in six tests purchased by participating organizations will be donated to Gardner Health Services, a local non-profit healthcare organization, to expand much needed testing capacity in communities most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Pioneered by a team of researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Shield T3 test requires only a deposit of saliva instead of an intrusive nasal swab. It takes minutes to administer and aims to generate results within six hours of the test being delivered to the mobile laboratory.

Further, Shield T3 tests for three genes present in the coronavirus, versus other tests which look for just one, earning it a specificity of greater than 99% and very few false positives.

As local businesses and schools continually evaluate ways to safely maintain their essential operations or reopen following shelter in place orders, the new lab enables organizations to collect saliva samples at their workplace or site of choice, eliminating the time-consuming commute to various testing locations by hundreds of employees, staff or students. The samples are then transported to the mobile lab in Sunnyvale for rapid processing.

“The safe continuity of our manufacturing operations is essential to our customers who rely on us for clean and resilient energy,” said Susan Brennan, chief operations officer, Bloom Energy. “By partnering with Shield T3 and El Camino Health, we have significantly improved upon our existing and robust screening for our essential employees so we can provide a safe working environment. We invite other organizations in Silicon Valley, who seek simple, rapid, convenient and inexpensive testing, to join us as we all endeavor to safely and deliberately maintain operations or reopen, while ensuring we can serve our Bay Area communities in need.”

