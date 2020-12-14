J.B. Hunt Adds Temperature-Controlled Services to Digital Freight Matching Platform J.B. Hunt 360

More than 10,000 carriers utilizing J.B. Hunt 360 will offer temperature-controlled delivery services. Shippers will be able to select from a variety of temperature ranges when using Shipper 360 to create a shipment, which can be booked in the platform in as little as three minutes. The addition further establishes J.B. Hunt 360 as the most versatile digital freight matching platform in the industry, also offering truckload, intermodal, and less-than-truckload options.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions companies in North America, announced today enhancements to its J.B. Hunt 360° technology platform, including the availability of temperature-controlled transportation services within Shipper 360 by J.B. Hunt.

“J.B. Hunt 360 has opened the marketplace for shippers and carriers to connect, and we continue to expand that by bringing new solutions, such as temperature-controlled, into the platform,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “Shipper 360, specifically, enables businesses of all sizes to be more responsive in today’s dynamic freight market and match their capacity needs with the right truck at the right time.”

The latest version of Shipper 360 adds greater convenience to the platform’s user-focused design. It provides customers of all sizes with flexible shipping windows, mode recommendations, real-time rates based on carrier demand, and access to a pool of more than 777,000 trucks. Using Shipper 360, customers can compare rates, schedule deliveries, and create alerts, allowing them to focus on essential tasks while having access to information when they need it. Customers can use the Shipper 360 mobile application, now available in the Google and Apple app stores, to track and trace current freight.

J.B. Hunt 360 also helps shippers improve the efficiency of onsite facility management by frequently gathering feedback from carriers on facility convenience, timeliness, and accommodations. Carriers have submitted more than 830,0000 reviews, and the information is shared directly with customers in Shipper 360 for transparency.

Shipper 360 is one component of the company’s overall technology solution, J.B. Hunt 360, that addresses the need for efficiency, cost savings, and visibility across the supply chain. Through J.B. Hunt 360, customers and carriers can engage in a marketplace for freight matching, gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, and access features that automate and streamline day-to-day efforts. By leveraging its 59 years of industry experience and innovative technology, J.B. Hunt is creating the most efficient transportation network in North America.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005302/en/