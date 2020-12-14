 

Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual MKM The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 15:05  |  36   |   |   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual MKM The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://mattel.gcs-web.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the live webcast.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

MAT-FIN MAT-CORP

Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual MKM The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual MKM The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Provides Statement Regarding Offer for Codemasters Group ...
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Mattel Names Jonathan Anschell Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary
03.12.20
Mattel Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement with PGS Entertainment and Technicolor Animation for “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight”
30.11.20
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference
19.11.20
Mattel Names Catherine Frymark Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications
17.11.20
American Girl to Auction Off Three One-of-a-Kind Collector Dolls Made With Thousands of Swarovski Crystals
14.11.20
Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner Announced During Finale Event at Jay Leno’s Garage: Custom Car Joins Hot Wheels Collection as 1:64-scale Die-Cast Vehicle

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
203
Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball