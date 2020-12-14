Insight’s Tech Journal Toasts a New Year With Reasons for Optimism About the Future of IT

In the winter issue of its quarterly digital magazine, Tech Journal , Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, reflects on how the tribulations of 2020 inspired new business roles for IT. Looking ahead to 2021, the magazine provides further reason for optimism, including ways to turn IT into a profit center, navigating the cloud for innovation, areas of opportunity for small to medium businesses, and understanding the value of Agile and DevOps as organizations implement new IT strategies to recover or gain greater momentum moving forward.

If the past year was beset by unprecedented uncertainty, it was also met by the resiliency of organizations like Ignite Brewing Company that turned to technology as they quickly pivoted to serve their communities in new ways.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in remote working, mobility, collaboration, cloud, data center, cybersecurity, networking, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and IT supply chain optimization.

“Despite the fact that we spent the majority of 2020 physically isolated from others, the year felt extraordinarily personal and intimate as we met colleagues and clients virtually from our home offices. Healthcare organizations rapidly adapted to remote care. Restaurants and retail augmented operations to support online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing, Insight. “In this issue, we acknowledge the difficult decisions organizations had to make and their extraordinary efforts to find a new way forward amidst the instability of our world.”

The winter 2020 issue of the Tech Journal explores the following lessons learned and more:

Read Insight's Tech Journal at insight.com/techjournal.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

About Tech Journal

The Insight Tech Journal is a complimentary digital magazine written by IT industry thought leaders touching on a range of topics, including supply chain optimization, workplace collaboration, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Dive into the trends and solutions shaping today’s IT and business landscape and hear best practices firsthand from the experts themselves.

