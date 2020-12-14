 

Cushman & Wakefield Hires Nadine Augusta as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has appointed Nadine Augusta as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer (CDEIO), effective today.

Nadine Augusta (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Augusta will further develop Cushman & Wakefield’s global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy and priorities for recruiting, talent development and supplier diversity as a member of the firm’s Global Management Team. Over the coming months, Augusta will hire a supporting team of professionals to address DEI challenges and opportunities specific to Cushman & Wakefield.

"DEI is everyone's responsibility. We have to be intentional and have sustained commitment, accountability, creativity and focus to achieve progress. I look forward to leading Cushman & Wakefield on its continued journey in this space," said Augusta.

“While we’ve been focused on driving diversity and inclusion in our organization and have made progress, from our diverse board composition to improved talent and recruiting processes, we know that there’s still much more work to do,” said Brett White, Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive Chairman & CEO. “Nadine’s appointment comes at a critical inflection point for the commercial real estate industry and is an important next step to accelerate our own journey.”

Augusta brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, with key positions in management consulting, project management, sales and trading, and diversity and inclusion. Most recently, she led Diversity & Inclusion for Goldman Sachs’ 35,000 employees across the Americas division. Prior to that, she served as Executive Director for the global financial services company DTCC, leading Global Diversity & Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility, covering 16 countries in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. She also previously served as senior vice president, global diversity & inclusion for Bank of America, and held other transformation and operations roles within the company. Augusta holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Peter's University in N.J.

“Recognizing that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to DEI, we analyzed ourselves to gain clarity on what we needed from this role – namely, an expert with a global track record and a connector of people who is highly effective as an agent of change,” said Michelle MacKay, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Operating Officer. “Enhancing our DEI efforts with a purpose-built infrastructure will not only benefit our organization and people, but our clients, stakeholders, vendors and suppliers through increased diversity of thought, dynamic innovation, and a more holistic approach. We’re excited to have Nadine join our firm, and we are confident that she is the right leader who brings the necessary skills and qualities that are critical to Cushman & Wakefield.”

Cushman & Wakefield is a platinum sponsor of Project REAP (The Real Estate Associate Program) to support their mission of advancing DEI in the commercial real estate industry, and is one of more than 80 companies participating in Business Roundtable’s new, multi-year effort to reform companies’ hiring and talent management practices. This year, the firm has been named to Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women; was recognized as a Military Friendly Gold Employer in the U.S.; and earned a perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual scorecard on LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Disclaimer

