FAT Brands Announces Participation in LD Micro Main Event Conference

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in today’s LD Micro Main Event Conference.



The virtual conference will feature a 10-12 minute corporate presentation from FAT Brands President & CEO, Andrew Wiederhorn, followed by a Q & A session proctored by LD selected panelists.