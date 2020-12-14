 

AXIM Biotechnologies to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on Monday, December 14

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that the Company’s CEO John W. Huemoeller II will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST.

During the 10-minute presentation, Huemoeller will discuss AXIM’s COVID-focused research and testing tools, including an update on progress around the Company’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application on its rapid point-of-care COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test. Directly following his presentation, Huemoeller will take questions from a panel of investors and analysts.

AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II commented: “As we move close to having the first COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., our rapid COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test can serve as an easy, quick and relatively inexpensive way for researchers to determine the efficacy of their vaccines. I look forward to presenting on this topic and the other highlights of AXIM’s COVID-focused research during the LD Micro Main Event investor conference.”

To register for the conference, visit ve.mysequire.com/. The LD Micro Main Event investor conference will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About AXIM Biotechnologies
Founded in 2014, AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM’s COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will be successfully shown to detect SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, that the diagnostic candidate will be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency, that the diagnostic candidate can be manufactured in large quantities or that third parties with an established presence in blood collection clinics, vaccine development, employer or individual use will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidate is successful, it may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company, including whether any of Axim’s diagnostic products will receive clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to sell its products and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the fact that there has never been a commercial diagnostic test utilizing neutralizing antibodies approved for use and various other factors detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on May 13, 2020 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on June 30, 2020, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT:
Public Relations Contact:
Kathryn Brown
Account Supervisor
CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
kathryn@cmwmedia.com
www.cmwmedia.com

AXIM Corporate Contact Info:
6191 Cornerstone Ct., Ste. 114
San Diego, CA 92121, USA
P. 858-923-4422

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@aximbiotech.com
888-759-0844


