 

Overstock Recognized for Employee Engagement and Tech Innovation in Seventh Annual Loyalty360 Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

Receives Gold award for Employee Engagement & Impact and Silver award for Technology & Trends

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, was recently recognized in the seventh annual Loyalty360 Awards for its innovation in technology and for its employee engagement with customers and with associates throughout the company.

The Loyalty360 awards recognize brands that build more robust and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and measurable way. Overstock received the Gold award in the Employee Engagement and Impact category and the Silver award in the Technology and Trends category.

“Technology is at the forefront of Overstock’s customer-centric approach,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock. “Providing a best-in-class and easy to use customer experience has always been a top priority. We are honored that Loyalty360 has recognized our ongoing commitment to both employee engagement and customer satisfaction.”

Loyalty360 selected winning companies in the Employee Engagement category based on their culture of alignment, ensuring every employee is working together toward a shared goal of the larger brand identity. Companies honored in the Technology and Trends category were selected for their ability to leverage innovative technology to develop a fresh approach to customer loyalty strategy. Overstock’s dedication to aligning company culture with customer experience, coupled with building technical innovations designed to foster employee loyalty and engagement, led to this year’s recognition by Loyalty360.

“For our 2020 Loyalty360 Awards, we are amazed at not only the quantity but the quality of submissions we received this year,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “This year’s awards were our most competitive yet, showcasing several brands committed to building stronger and long-lasting customer relationships. We are thrilled to recognize the Overstock team for its amazing work in the Employee Engagement & Impact and Technology & Trends categories. Congratulations to the Overstock team and we look forward to seeing what’s next in 2021.” 

Seite 1 von 2
Overstock.Com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Overstock Recognized for Employee Engagement and Tech Innovation in Seventh Annual Loyalty360 Awards Receives Gold award for Employee Engagement & Impact and Silver award for Technology & TrendsSALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, was recently …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
tZERO Announces D.A. Davidson Is Live & Trading on the tZERO ATS
30.11.20
Overstock to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
16.11.20
tZERO ATS Market Data Now Available on Financial Market Data Platform Refinitiv

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
114
Overstock.com