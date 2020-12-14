Overstock Recognized for Employee Engagement and Tech Innovation in Seventh Annual Loyalty360 Awards

The Loyalty360 awards recognize brands that build more robust and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and measurable way. Overstock received the Gold award in the Employee Engagement and Impact category and the Silver award in the Technology and Trends category.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, was recently recognized in the seventh annual Loyalty360 Awards for its innovation in technology and for its employee engagement with customers and with associates throughout the company.

“Technology is at the forefront of Overstock’s customer-centric approach,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock. “Providing a best-in-class and easy to use customer experience has always been a top priority. We are honored that Loyalty360 has recognized our ongoing commitment to both employee engagement and customer satisfaction.”

Loyalty360 selected winning companies in the Employee Engagement category based on their culture of alignment, ensuring every employee is working together toward a shared goal of the larger brand identity. Companies honored in the Technology and Trends category were selected for their ability to leverage innovative technology to develop a fresh approach to customer loyalty strategy. Overstock’s dedication to aligning company culture with customer experience, coupled with building technical innovations designed to foster employee loyalty and engagement, led to this year’s recognition by Loyalty360.

“For our 2020 Loyalty360 Awards, we are amazed at not only the quantity but the quality of submissions we received this year,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “This year’s awards were our most competitive yet, showcasing several brands committed to building stronger and long-lasting customer relationships. We are thrilled to recognize the Overstock team for its amazing work in the Employee Engagement & Impact and Technology & Trends categories. Congratulations to the Overstock team and we look forward to seeing what’s next in 2021.”