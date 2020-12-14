 

Quadient and Duck Creek Technologies Collaborate to Accelerate Customer Experience Management Capabilities for Insurers

Quadient and Duck Creek Technologies Collaborate to Accelerate Customer Experience Management Capabilities for Insurers 

Paris, December 14, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies Inc., a global provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. The collaboration will boost the digital transformation initiatives of insurance organizations by integrating Quadient’s customer experience management (CXM) solutions with Duck Creek’s Claims management software. Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Duck Creek’s customers are among the most innovative insurance carriers worldwide.

This strategic partnership will bring enhanced omnichannel distribution capabilities to users of Duck Creek Claims by leveraging Quadient’s CXM solutions, including customer experience orchestration and customer journey mapping. The accelerator, based on Quadient’s award-winning CXM platform, Quadient Inspire, enables insurance business users to send interactive and personalized communications through a customer’s preferred channel, as well as have access to customer journey mapping tools to monitor and improve the overall customer experience.

The Quadient accelerator adds to Duck Creek Claims software the ability to:

  • Migrate communications from existing platforms into a centralized hub
  • Consolidate communications by designing templates that can be personalized and delivered to any channel and for any device
  • Empower business users to make content changes in a controlled environment to ensure compliance, without reliance on IT
  • Gain quick access to archive and retrieval of communications

Future plans include integrating Quadient’s accelerator with Duck Creek’s Policy and Billing solutions.

“Nothing impacts customer loyalty more than the experience customers get during difficult times, and the integration between Duck Creek Claims and Quadient’s CXM solutions enhances the responsiveness, speed and simplicity of the claims process,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, vice president of Partner Go-To-Market at Duck Creek Technologies. “Our partnership with Quadient further extends Duck Creek’s leadership in providing innovative SaaS-based solutions for global insurance companies that help them navigate the rapidly changing industry and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors.”

