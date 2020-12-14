 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Surpasses the 10,000 Follower(s) Threshold on its Instagram Page - @taurigum

The “Swipe Up” Feature has been Activated, Enhancing the Company’s E-Commerce Business

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today confirmed that the Company has achieved an important corporate milestone.  The Company has reached and surpassed the 10,000 Follower(s) Threshold (the “Threshold”) on its Instagram Page: @taurigum (Link: https://www.instagram.com/taurigum/).  As a result, the “Swipe Up” mechanism has been activated, which has the potential to materially benefit the Company’s fast growing E-Commerce business segment.  

The Company’s Instagram Page, @taurigum, was launched during August 2019.  Since then, the Company has steadily accrued a loyal base of Followers – mainly through the launch of a broad array of innovative products. The Company has noticed an acceleration in its Instagram Follower(s) to coincide with the recent surge in its E-Commerce business.

The 10,000 Instagram Follower(s) milestone comes with immediate, tangible benefits.  Once this Threshold has been reached, Instagram makes it easier to drive traffic to an E-Commerce website via Stories with the “Swipe Up” to Link Feature.  This enables web traffic to be directed to your E-Commerce page, email sign-up list, without requiring the visitor to Click your bio first.  This Feature Alone is a Game Changer!

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

