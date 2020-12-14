Adverum Biotechnologies Appoints Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Dawn Svoronos to Board of Directors
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum
Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Dawn Svoronos as an
independent member of Adverum’s Board of Directors. Ms. Svoronos has three decades of global biopharmaceutical industry experience, spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, gained
during her 25-year career at Merck & Co.
“Dawn is a highly-esteemed industry veteran who brings extensive global commercial leadership experience to the board,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. “We have begun to build pre-commercial capabilities as we aim to advance ADVM-022 toward our first Phase 2b pivotal trial in mid-2021. Since ADVM-022 is in development for two large ocular disease indications, wet AMD and DME, it is critical to be prepared for global commercialization. Dawn will provide valuable insights into commercial planning for ADVM-022, a potential “one and done” intravitreal gene therapy that we believe can transform the treatment of patients who currently endure frequent intravitreal injections to maintain their vision. We are delighted to welcome Dawn to the board.”
“This is an exciting time to join Adverum’s board as the company prepares to commercialize its first gene therapy to treat patients with serious ocular diseases,” said Dawn Svoronos. “The clinical data for ADVM-022 are promising and demonstrate that a single intravitreal injection therapy which provides durable, long-lasting efficacy can potentially transform patient treatment burden and care. I look forward to working alongside the esteemed members of Adverum’s board and executive team and providing my global commercial expertise to deliver ADVM-022 to the millions of patients globally living with wet AMD, DME, and potentially other ocular diseases.”
Ms. Svoronos has over 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience leading commercial functions. Most recently, she served as interim chief commercial officer for Medivation, stepping in to fill this role while serving as a director for the company. Previously, she built a successful 25-year career at Merck, where she held positions of increasing responsibility and served in important leadership roles. At Merck, she served as president of Europe/Canada where she completed a rapid and seamless post-merger integration of the Merck and Schering-Plough organizations and subsequently led operations in 30 EU markets. Previously, she served as president of Merck Canada, and vice-president of Asia Pacific. Earlier, as vice-president of global marketing for Merck’s Arthritis, Analgesics and Osteoporosis franchises, she managed the global brand positioning, market and competitive intelligence, pricing and lifecycle strategies for 10 products across these three therapeutic areas. She received a B.A. in English and French literature from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
