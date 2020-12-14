Adverum Biotechnologies Appoints Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Dawn Svoronos to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Dawn Svoronos as an independent member of Adverum’s Board of Directors. Ms. Svoronos has three decades of global biopharmaceutical industry experience, spanning the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, gained during her 25-year career at Merck & Co.



“Dawn is a highly-esteemed industry veteran who brings extensive global commercial leadership experience to the board,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. “We have begun to build pre-commercial capabilities as we aim to advance ADVM-022 toward our first Phase 2b pivotal trial in mid-2021. Since ADVM-022 is in development for two large ocular disease indications, wet AMD and DME, it is critical to be prepared for global commercialization. Dawn will provide valuable insights into commercial planning for ADVM-022, a potential “one and done” intravitreal gene therapy that we believe can transform the treatment of patients who currently endure frequent intravitreal injections to maintain their vision. We are delighted to welcome Dawn to the board.”