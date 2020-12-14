 

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2019 Stewardship Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 15:00  |  83   |   |   

Company Releases Fourth Annual Stewardship Report

Company Receives ‘B’ Score from CDP, Above the Sector, Regional and Global Average

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the ”Company”), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today published its 2019 Stewardship Report as part of the company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. The Company is also pleased to announce it has been recognized for its environmental disclosure and transparency by achieving a ‘B’ climate change score from CDP, a global environmental nonprofit which evaluates 9,600 companies worldwide annually. The Company’s ‘B’ score is an improvement to prior year and is higher than the Marine Transport sector average of ‘C’, Global average of ‘C’ and North America regional average of ‘D’.

The 2019 Stewardship Report highlights the Company’s key advancements in Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) since its last published report as well as impactful initiatives underway, including:

  • Establishment of the Technology, Environmental, Safety and Security (TESS) Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors to oversee matters related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.
  • Creation of a dedicated ESG department to enhance overall strategy, strengthen ESG disclosures and coordinate closely with departments across the organization including Health, Medical, Safety and Environmental Operations, Human Resources, Legal and Supply Chain.
  • Strong focus on reducing single-use plastics through initiatives including Norwegian Cruise Line becoming the first major global cruise company to be plastic water bottle free through its partnership with JUST Goods, Inc.
  • Strengthened commitment to maintaining the Company’s culture of diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace through its partnership with the Florida Diversity Council, diverse hiring initiatives and recent launch of diversity, equality and inclusion online training, including unconscious bias training.
  • Relaunched Hope Starts Here hurricane relief campaign in partnership with All Hands and Hearts and donated $3 million of cash and in-kind donations to assist in emergency relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian.
  • Continued participation from team members who donated over 1,000 hours giving back to the community through events such as beach clean ups, Habitat for Humanity, and dinner services at the Camillus House Campus emergency housing facility.
  • Launched numerous philanthropy initiatives including the Giving Joy campaign which recognized hardworking teachers and the Encore Moments campaign which celebrated everyday heroes.
  • Increased spend with diverse vendors in the United States by 36% in 2019 as compared to 2018 as part of the Company’s commitment to facilitate and encourage the growth of small and diverse suppliers.
  • Established the Healthy Sail Panel in collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group, a group of 11 leading experts to help inform the cruise industry in the development of new and enhanced cruise health and safety standards in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2019 Stewardship Report Company Releases Fourth Annual Stewardship Report Company Receives ‘B’ Score from CDP, Above the Sector, Regional and Global Average MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the ”Company”), a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
02.12.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages
20.11.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
18.11.20
Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Tesla, Nio, Levi Strauss, Boeing, Norwegian Cruise Line - US-Markt
18.11.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
17.11.20
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
219
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financia