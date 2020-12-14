Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2019 Stewardship Report

Company Releases Fourth Annual Stewardship Report



Company Receives ‘B’ Score from CDP, Above the Sector, Regional and Global Average

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the ”Company”), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today published its 2019 Stewardship Report as part of the company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. The Company is also pleased to announce it has been recognized for its environmental disclosure and transparency by achieving a ‘B’ climate change score from CDP, a global environmental nonprofit which evaluates 9,600 companies worldwide annually. The Company’s ‘B’ score is an improvement to prior year and is higher than the Marine Transport sector average of ‘C’, Global average of ‘C’ and North America regional average of ‘D’.