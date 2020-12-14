Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2019 Stewardship Report
Company Receives ‘B’ Score from CDP, Above the Sector, Regional and Global Average
MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the ”Company”), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today published its 2019 Stewardship Report as part of the company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. The Company is also pleased to announce it has been recognized for its environmental disclosure and transparency by achieving a ‘B’ climate change score from CDP, a global environmental nonprofit which evaluates 9,600 companies worldwide annually. The Company’s ‘B’ score is an improvement to prior year and is higher than the Marine Transport sector average of ‘C’, Global average of ‘C’ and North America regional average of ‘D’.
The 2019 Stewardship Report highlights the Company’s key advancements in Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) since its last published report as well as impactful initiatives underway, including:
- Establishment of the Technology, Environmental, Safety and Security (TESS) Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors to oversee matters related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.
- Creation of a dedicated ESG department to enhance overall strategy, strengthen ESG disclosures and coordinate closely with departments across the organization including Health, Medical, Safety and Environmental Operations, Human Resources, Legal and Supply Chain.
- Strong focus on reducing single-use plastics through initiatives including Norwegian Cruise Line becoming the first major global cruise company to be plastic water bottle free through its partnership with JUST Goods, Inc.
- Strengthened commitment to maintaining the Company’s culture of diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace through its partnership with the Florida Diversity Council, diverse hiring initiatives and recent launch of diversity, equality and inclusion online training, including unconscious bias training.
- Relaunched Hope Starts Here hurricane relief campaign in partnership with All Hands and Hearts and donated $3 million of cash and in-kind donations to assist in emergency relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian.
- Continued participation from team members who donated over 1,000 hours giving back to the community through events such as beach clean ups, Habitat for Humanity, and dinner services at the Camillus House Campus emergency housing facility.
- Launched numerous philanthropy initiatives including the Giving Joy campaign which recognized hardworking teachers and the Encore Moments campaign which celebrated everyday heroes.
- Increased spend with diverse vendors in the United States by 36% in 2019 as compared to 2018 as part of the Company’s commitment to facilitate and encourage the growth of small and diverse suppliers.
- Established the Healthy Sail Panel in collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group, a group of 11 leading experts to help inform the cruise industry
in the development of new and enhanced cruise health and safety standards in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
