Westhaven Drills 5.50 Metres of 4.58 g/t Gold and 267.40 g/t Silver at the Newly Discovered FMN Zone at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing drill program at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



This newly discovered FMN zone is the third gold zone discovered since the initial high-grade gold discovery at South Zone in late 2018 (SN18-14: 17.70m of 24.50 g/t Au) and the recent discovery at Franz Zone which reported 7.78m of 14.84 g/t Au in September of this year.



Recent Highlights: