 

Westhaven Drills 5.50 Metres of 4.58 g/t Gold and 267.40 g/t Silver at the Newly Discovered FMN Zone at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing drill program at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

This newly discovered FMN zone is the third gold zone discovered since the initial high-grade gold discovery at South Zone in late 2018 (SN18-14: 17.70m of 24.50 g/t Au) and the recent discovery at Franz Zone which reported 7.78m of 14.84 g/t Au in September of this year.
  
Recent Highlights:

  • SN20—139 (FMN)

    - (271.15 – 291.0m): 19.85 metres (m) of 2.62 g/t gold (Au) and 139.75 g/t silver (Ag)
    - Including: 10.44m of 3.67 g/t Au and 209.04 g/t Ag.
    - Including: 5.50m of 4.58 g/t Au and 267.35 g/t Ag.
    - 3rd highest silver intercept drilled to date on this property (0.58m of 581 g/t Silver)
  • SN20—112 (Franz)

    - (68.40 – 77.37m): 8.97m, of 2.38 g/t Au and 63.59 g/t Ag.
    - Including: 5.72m of 3.46 g/t Au and 87.38 g/t Ag.
  • SN20—134 (Franz)

    - (80.26 – 98.00m): 17.74m of 2.85 g/t Au and 56.24 g/t Ag.
    - Including: 9.00m of 4.15 g/t Au and 89.26 g/t Ag.
    - Also including: 2.50m of 9.29 g/t Au and 172.38 g/t Ag.

  • Westhaven completed 43,166 metres of diamond drilling in 2020. Assays are pending for 24 drill holes completed in the FMN and Franz zones.   

Please click the following link to the 2020 drill database table of assay results:

https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold adds: “With the discovery of high-grade gold and silver at the FMN zone there are now four separate zones of high-grade mineralization at Shovelnose. Vein zone 1 now spans approximately 4 kilometres, is open along strike, and appears to be strengthening as drilling continues northwest from the FMN zone towards the Franz zone. With the discovery of three new gold zones in 2020, and several new zones to test in early 2021, we continue to increase the size and scale of mineralization on this largely underexplored property.”

Disclaimer

