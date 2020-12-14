 

INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2021

globenewswire
14.12.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:

26 February 2021 – audited financial reports and annual report;
30 April 2021 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2021;
23 August 2021 - Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2021;
29 October 2021 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2021.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
03.12.20
INVL Baltic Real Estate has submitted an application regarding the renewal of the term
27.11.20
Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
24.11.20
Notification about acquisition of voting rights
23.11.20
Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
16.11.20
Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities