INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2021

INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:

26 February 2021 – audited financial reports and annual report;

30 April 2021 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2021;

23 August 2021 - Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2021;

29 October 2021 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2021.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com