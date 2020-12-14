INVL Baltic Farmland investor's calendar for 2021

INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:

18 March 2021 – audited financial reports and annual report;

12 May 2021 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2021;

26 July 2021 - semi-annual report of 2021;

3 November 2021 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2021.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com