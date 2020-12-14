 

Juniper Networks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Date of Virtual Investor Day Event

14.12.2020, 15:00   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, as well as first quarter 2021 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll-free number is 877-407-8033, international callers dial +1-201-689-8033. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time

Virtual Investor Day
The Company will also host a Virtual Investor Day on Friday, February 12, 2021 via live webcast on the Juniper Networks’ website: http://investor.juniper.net/. Members of the executive team will present the Juniper Networks strategy, opportunity and financial outlook.

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations:
Leslie Moore
Juniper Networks
(408) 936-5767
llmoore@juniper.net 		                 Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert
Juniper Networks
(408) 936-3734
jlubert@juniper.net
     

Zeit Titel
10.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Expiration and Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer for Two Series of Senior Notes
07.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Apstra to Transform Data Center Operations with Leading Intent-Based Networking and Automated Closed Loop Assurance
04.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
03.12.20
Juniper Networks Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All 4.500% Senior Notes Due 2024 and 4.350% Senior Notes Due 2025
02.12.20
ThaiSri Insurance Selects Juniper Networks to Power Their AI-driven Network Enabling Its Digital-First Customer Experience Transformation
24.11.20
Edge Cloud Services Provider Zenlayer Selects Juniper Networks to Power a Better-Connected World
23.11.20
Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020