eXp Realty Surpasses 40,000 Real Estate Agents Globally On Its Immersive Cloud-Based Platform

The milestone of surpassing 40,000 agents follows eXp’s rapid international expansion and record-setting year for net agent growth, transaction growth and the company’s top- and bottom-line. In the third quarter of 2020, the company’s revenues increased 100% year-over-year to a record $564.0 million, which drove record net income of $14.9 million.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies, has exceeded 40,000 agents globally. This represents a year-over-year increase of 60% when compared to 25,000 agents at this same time last year.

“Our record-breaking financial results and solid growth trajectory are a testament to our agent-first model and innovative cloud-based platform,” said eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing. “Our clear financial incentives continue to drive successful agents to our platform, as we added more agents than ever before in the third quarter. As we look ahead to 2021, we expect to continue adding agents at a rapid pace and growing our overall residential real estate business, both domestically and abroad.”

eXp’s expansion into the commercial real estate space, with eXp Commercial, has also catalyzed the company’s strong growth. eXp’s Commercial platform offers agents the same attractive commission and capping model, a revenue-share program and stock option opportunities.

Additionally in 2020, eXp World Holdings made two purchases to help with future growth: It purchased Showcase IDX, a real estate search platform popular with consumers and real estate agents. It also acquired SUCCESS Enterprises, a personal and professional development media company, which will allow eXp to blend its technology and content to enhance the personal development platform for entrepreneurs and sales professionals around the globe.

“The synchronicity of these businesses coupled with our agent growth puts us in an exceptionally strong position headed into 2021,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “I’m confident our agent growth will continue at a rapid clip, as more and more agents are drawn to our agent-centric brokerage with a track record of innovation and success.”

