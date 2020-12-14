 

DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces COVID Protocols for its Upcoming Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG) announces an update on COVID protocols for its upcoming special meeting of the shareholders (“SM”).

As previously announced, Divergent’s SM will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. MDT.

In light of the current COVID-19 restrictions as announced by the Alberta government and in effect as of December 13, 2020, registered shareholders are strongly discouraged from attending the SM in person and instead should plan to return proxies prior to the December 23, 2020 Proxy Cut-Off date. Shareholders are invited to review the Business Transformation Q4 2020 Presentation on the Company’s website at www.divergentenergyservices.com and submit questions in advance of the SM by email to investors@divergentenergyservices.com. Following the conclusion of the SM, a Q&A Summary answering the submitted questions will be made available on the Company's website.

The SM will be strictly administrative in nature and comply with all provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), and the Company respectfully reminds all shareholders that only registered shareholders will be permitted at the SM should they choose to attend. A registered holder is distinct from a beneficial owner or holder, whose holdings are held in a brokerage account or by a bank or nominee. The Company respects the health and safety of all attendees and will be observing all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines as set out by Alberta Health Services regarding physical distancing and restrictions on the size of gatherings, details of which can be found at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx.

For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, kberg@divergentenergyservices.com

Lance Mierendorf, Interim Chief Financial Officer, lmierendorf@divergentenergyservices.com

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Product lines including Electric Submersible Pumps, Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps, and the future development of an Electromagnetic Pump technology.

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 2020, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to shareholder meeting procedures. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company may, as considered necessary in the circumstances, update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, but the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)


