DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces COVID Protocols for its Upcoming Special Meeting

In light of the current COVID-19 restrictions as announced by the Alberta government and in effect as of December 13, 2020, registered shareholders are strongly discouraged from attending the SM in person and instead should plan to return proxies prior to the December 23, 2020 Proxy Cut-Off date. Shareholders are invited to review the Business Transformation Q4 2020 Presentation on the Company’s website at www.divergentenergyservices.com and submit questions in advance of the SM by email to investors@divergentenergyservices.com. Following the conclusion of the SM, a Q&A Summary answering the submitted questions will be made available on the Company's website.

The SM will be strictly administrative in nature and comply with all provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), and the Company respectfully reminds all shareholders that only registered shareholders will be permitted at the SM should they choose to attend. A registered holder is distinct from a beneficial owner or holder, whose holdings are held in a brokerage account or by a bank or nominee. The Company respects the health and safety of all attendees and will be observing all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines as set out by Alberta Health Services regarding physical distancing and restrictions on the size of gatherings, details of which can be found at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Product lines including Electric Submersible Pumps, Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps, and the future development of an Electromagnetic Pump technology.

