 

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture win nine ASABE 2021 Innovation Awards

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) hasCase IH and New Holland Agriculture win nine ASABE 2021 Innovation Awards named seven outstanding agricultural innovations from Case IH and two from New Holland Agriculture in their annual AE50 Awards. The awards honor the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products and systems for the food and agricultural industries.

London, December 14, 2020

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, the global agricultural machinery brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), have won nine ASABE 2021 AE50 awards. The prestigious awards, conferred by a panel of international engineering experts, are chosen on the basis of their impact on advanced engineering for the food and agricultural industries. The 50 best products from around the globe are named on the final list. This year the awards will be presented at the virtual ASABE Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference (AETC) to be held in February 2021.

The Case IH award winning innovations all hail from the brand’s successful Customer Driven Product Design process. The process has proved to be key in helping farmers increase productivity, profitability and safety while at the same time reducing cost and labor.

The AFS Connect Steiger series is the brand’s largest and most powerful tractor range, featuring the latest technology in data management systems to enable operators to adjust, monitor and transfer data as they want. The redesigned, ergonomic cab with built-in 4G connectivity also enables remote display viewing for faster servicing and more efficient support.  

The LB436 HD large square baler helps producers achieve maximum bale density and high-quality bales through the innovative use of a bale chamber that is 16% longer and provides up to 55% more plunger force than other Case IH models. As such the bales produced are denser and more consistent. The Axial-Flow 250 series combines with sieve pressure visualization, help maximize cleaning system performance by equipping the operator with the feedback needed to save grain and make the correct harvesting parameter adjustments.

The Case IH fertilizer applicators and air carts with 24-row air pack system are designed to accurately deliver dry fertilizer products from a Case IH Precision Air 5 series air cart to a 60-foot Nutri-Placer 940 or Nutri-Tiller 955 fertilizer applicator. Its unique series of three-way splitters means product is delivered to 24 individual row units on 30-inch row spacing with precision and consistency. With emphasis on reducing environmental impact, this system minimizes fertilizer runoff.

