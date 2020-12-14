 

Precision Livestock Farming Market Worth $ 5.43 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 8.81% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 15:15  |  83   |   |   

Rising demand for dairy products, growing preference for protein-rich food, increase in consumption of animal-based protein, increasing global population are primarily driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Precision Livestock Farming Market by offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Milking Robots, Precision Feeding Systems, and Identification & Tracking), By Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding Management, Livestock Health and Behavior Monitoring), and Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Precision Livestock Farming Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2021 to 2027.

Precision Livestock Farming Market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=80267

Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Livestock Farming Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Precision Livestock Farming Market Overview

The global precision livestock farming is predominantly driven by the rising demand for dairy products, along with the growing preference for protein-rich food. The increase in consumption of animal-based protein across the globe, coupled with the booming global population, is leading to the growth of innovative precision livestock farming technologies. Also, farmers are frequently focusing on increasing the overall quantity of the product by selecting the latest livestock improvement processes. The growing preference for automated milk harvesting systems and the mounting use of precision feeding system is supposed to drive the growth of the precision livestock farming market. Innovative technologies such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things are anticipated to leverage the growth and incorporate more robots and simulated data in farming. The purpose of big data in livestock monitoring is one of the principal trends being witnessed in the precision livestock farming market. Furthermore, big data inaccuracy livestock farming provides various opportunities in increasing feed efficiency and benchmarking.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precision Livestock Farming Market Worth $ 5.43 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 8.81% CAGR Verified Market Research Rising demand for dairy products, growing preference for protein-rich food, increase in consumption of animal-based protein, increasing global population are primarily driving the market JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Verified …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over ...
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Optoelectronics Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2027 --Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post ...
Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says ...
Velotrade selected by MUFG Bank as partner for enhancement of digital trade services
Global HealthTech Market will grow to US$ 456.85 Mn by 2028 at 19% CAGR- says Absolute Markets ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe
Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments