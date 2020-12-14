Rising demand for dairy products, growing preference for protein-rich food, increase in consumption of animal-based protein, increasing global population are primarily driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Precision Livestock Farming Market by offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Milking Robots, Precision Feeding Systems, and Identification & Tracking), By Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding Management, Livestock Health and Behavior Monitoring), and Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Precision Livestock Farming Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2021 to 2027.