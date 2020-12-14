 

Zynga Announces Daily Word Wheel, a New Voice-Based Puzzle Game Based on Words With Friends, Exclusively for Google Nest Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 15:20  |  52   |   |   

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that Daily Word Wheel, a new voice-based puzzle game based on Words With Friends, will be launching soon exclusively on Google Nest Hub devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005108/en/

Zynga Announces Daily Word Wheel, a New Voice-Based Puzzle Game Based on Words With Friends, Exclusively for Google Nest Devices (Graphic: Business Wire)

Zynga Announces Daily Word Wheel, a New Voice-Based Puzzle Game Based on Words With Friends, Exclusively for Google Nest Devices (Graphic: Business Wire)

Daily Word Wheel will offer Google Nest users a new way to bring word puzzles into their everyday lives. Each day, Daily Word Wheel will present players with a new anagram puzzle in the style of Words With Friends. In the game, players are given a five-letter word bank from which they need to create as many word combinations as possible. To enter words, players can say or spell the words using voice commands on their Google Nest devices or use the touch screen to make word attempts. They can also use voice commands to ask for hints, shuffle the letter bank or receive instructions.

“As gaming continues to evolve, franchises are becoming more universal and less dependent on any specific platform, opening up new opportunities and technologies that expand the reach of our games,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “We’re thrilled to partner with Google on Daily Word Wheel, which proves that a fun game experience can transcend any single platform.”

Daily Word Wheel will be available soon for free on Google Nest Hub Max or other Google Assistant-connected devices. To access the game, just ask your Google Assistant device to ‘Play Daily Word Wheel.’

To view the supporting assets, please click here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/o09rzva3qudq2qt/AACL4o2Hhm_B8ipvoUMe3DM1a?d ...

ABOUT ZYNGA INC.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Toon Blast, Toy Blast, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, the development, gameplay and device exclusivity arrangements for Daily Word Wheel, a voice-based puzzle game based on Words With Friends. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "outlook," "projected," “planned,” "intends," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "expect," and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Zynga Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zynga Announces Daily Word Wheel, a New Voice-Based Puzzle Game Based on Words With Friends, Exclusively for Google Nest Devices Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that Daily Word Wheel, a new voice-based puzzle game based on Words With Friends, will be launching soon exclusively on Google Nest Hub devices. This press …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Provides Statement Regarding Offer for Codemasters Group ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:11 Uhr
Zynga Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $750 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
24.11.20
Zynga and Automotive Tuner Liberty Walk Launch One-Of-A-Kind Design Competition for CSR Racing 2’s New Elite Tuners Feature
24.11.20
Zynga und Autotuner Liberty Walk starten einzigartigen Designwettbewerb für neue Elite-Tuner-Funktion von CSR Racing 2
23.11.20
Zynga to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
6
Zynga