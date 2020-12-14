 

Sandor Rosenberg announces retirement after 41 years as Chief Executive Officer of Information Analysis Incorporated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 15:29  |  44   |   |   

Stan Reese appointed interim CEO effective January 1, 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (IAIC: OTC MARKETS), an information technology product and services company specializing in adapting legacy systems to modern secure platforms and capabilities, today announced that Sandor Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will retire as CEO and Chairman effective December 31, 2020, but will continue to provide guidance and oversight as a member of IAI’s Board of Directors. Stan Reese, current Chief Operating Officer, was appointed by the Board of Directors as interim President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021.

Sandor Rosenberg founded IAI in 1979, and took the Company public in 1986. He has guided IAI diligently through times of rapid expansion and times of severe cash impairment, through acquisition and divestiture, and through ever-changing priorities of federal government funding, always adapting to weather the storms and meet the next set of challenges and opportunities.

"I am grateful to have spent over 40 years with this company," said Rosenberg, "and am proud of what our IAI team has accomplished. I step down with the Company in excellent condition. Results in 2020 exceeded both our own expectations and those of our shareholders. As a result, the Company is operationally and financially strong. We have an exciting plan for the future, and a successor management team with a vision. All of this gives me great confidence about IAI’s future success."

Upon Rosenberg’s recommendation, the Company's board of directors has unanimously elected Stan Reese to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer and President effective January 1, 2021. Reese has served as Chief Operating Officer since 1999. Reese joined IAI in 1993 as a Senior Manager and he became Senior Vice President of the modernization practice in 1997. Prior to joining the Company, Reese served as Vice President of Technical Services for TOMCO Systems, Inc. Reese received a Bachelor of Arts from George Mason University in 1979.

"Stan is well prepared to lead IAI through a transition to a new CEO," continued Rosenberg. "His leadership, personal style, and deep understanding of our business qualify him to step into this role in January. He is well-respected across the industry, he inspires IAI employees, and he represents the company's vision and core values."

"I am delighted with being entrusted to lead IAI during a time of deep challenges and unprecedented opportunity," said Reese. “In my new role, I will seek to further exploit our competitive edge and target expansion in cyber security and cloud services and create a solid foundation for the next generation of IAI’s leadership.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated
Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and securely extending their reach to the Cloud and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Matt Sands, Principal Financial Officer
  (703) 293-7925
  msands@infoa.com

 


Information Analysis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sandor Rosenberg announces retirement after 41 years as Chief Executive Officer of Information Analysis Incorporated Stan Reese appointed interim CEO effective January 1, 2021FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Information Analysis Incorporated (IAIC: OTC MARKETS), an information technology product and services company specializing in adapting legacy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Information Analysis Incorporated Returns to Profitability with Momentum