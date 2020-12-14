 

Medigus ScoutCam Announces Three Development Projects with the Israeli Air Force

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 15:25  |  55   |   |   

The development projects are focused on visual inspection capabilities for on the ground maintenance and in-flight monitoring of unmanned aerial vehicles

OMER, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced that ScoutCam (OTCQB: SCTC) Medigus’ subsidiary and a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, embarked on three different development projects in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. ScoutCam is developing products that leverage its high resilient micro-cameras (as recently demonstrated by NASA’s Robotic Refueling Mission 3) and its unique wired and wireless transmission capabilities to improve maintenance as well as flight safety of both helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the service of the Israeli Air Force.

These products are based on visual inspection capabilities for on the ground maintenance and in-flight monitoring of these vehicles. The addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to these cameras for in flight predictive maintenance purposes is designed to help improve aerial safety, reduce maintenance costs, and prevent severe safety mishaps in the ever so important and expensive air vehicles and intelligence equipment space. In addition, such predictive maintenance, based on the concept of Camera-as-a-Sensor, have the potential to cut costs related to redundant periodic maintenance as well as the risks involved with such maintenance. 

These products, once tried and approved for use by the Israeli Air Force, may lead to these products being sold to other air forces around the world as well as to helicopter and UAV manufacturers globally. 

“ScoutCam estimates that the global addressable market for helicopters alone is approximately 250 million dollars per year,” says Yaron Silberman, CEO of ScoutCam. “This, together with the yet to be quantified, fast growing UAV market, which we intend to pursue as well, presents lucrative and exciting opportunities for our company and shareholders” Silberman added.

About ScoutCam 
ScoutCam is a leading provider of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of highly resistant micro cameras and supplementary technologies. ScoutCam devices are used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research and defense industries. For more information please visit: https://www.scoutcam.com/our-technology

Seite 1 von 3
Medigus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medigus ScoutCam Announces Three Development Projects with the Israeli Air Force The development projects are focused on visual inspection capabilities for on the ground maintenance and in-flight monitoring of unmanned aerial vehiclesOMER, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro gains Amazon’s approval for launch in Singapore
04.12.20
Medigus Closes $13 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ADSs
02.12.20
Medigus Prices $13 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ADSs
30.11.20
Medigus: Eventer Signs Commercial Licensing Agreement with Screenz, A Virtual Event and Entertainment Technology Company
19.11.20
Correction: Medigus Signs MOU to Enter Electric Vehicles and Electric Charging Market
19.11.20
Medigus Signs MOU to Enter Electric Vehicles and Electric Charging Market