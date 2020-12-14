 

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Complete their Business Combination and Trade as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 15:20  |  70   |   |   

Combined Company to Trade on NASDAQ Post-closing under Tickers: RVPH and RVPHW

NEW YORK and CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Reviva Holdings”), as the successor to Tenzing Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (“Tenzing”) (NASDAQ: TZAC), and Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Reviva”), a California-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination of the two companies (the “Business Combination”), pursuant to the Merger Agreement, dated as of July 20, 2020, as amended, by and among Tenzing, Reviva and certain other parties thereto (the “Merger Agreement”). As a result of the completion of the Business Combination, Reviva has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reviva Holdings, and Reviva Holdings, as the successor to Tenzing, will continue trading on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbols RVPH for its common stock and RVPHW for its warrants, effective December 15, 2020.

“The closing of the Merger Agreement provides Reviva an exciting opportunity to access the public markets through this transaction. By partnering with Tenzing and pairing this world class management team with our product candidates, we expect to generate sustainable shareholder value and enable further clinical investigation. The excitement and support from investors to accelerate the clinical development of our lead product candidate, Brilaroxazine (RP5063), has been reassuring and encouraging.” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of Reviva and now Director, President and CEO of Reviva Holdings.

The combined company will be focused on developing urgently needed treatments for patients with central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva Holdings will first look to advance its late-stage lead asset Brilaroxazine (RP5063). Brilaroxazine (RP5063) is ready for continued clinical development in multiple neuropsychiatric indications, including Schizophrenia, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It has also gained Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for the treatment of PAH and IPF. Reviva believes Brilaroxazine (RP5063) has the potential to become a cornerstone therapy in CNS treatment.

Seite 1 von 3


Tenzing Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Complete their Business Combination and Trade as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Combined Company to Trade on NASDAQ Post-closing under Tickers: RVPH and RVPHW NEW YORK and CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Reviva Holdings”), as the successor to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...