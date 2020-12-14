 

ScoutCam Announces Three Development Projects with the Israeli Air Force

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 15:15  |  34   |   |   

 The development projects are focused on visual inspection capabilities for on the ground maintenance and in-flight monitoring of unmanned aerial vehicles

OMER, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB:SCTC), a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, today announced that it embarked on three different development projects in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. ScoutCam is developing products that leverage its high resilient micro-cameras (as recently demonstrated by NASA’s Robotic Refueling Mission 3) and its unique wired and wireless transmission capabilities to improve maintenance as well as flight safety of both helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the service of the Israeli Air Force.

These products are based on visual inspection capabilities for on the ground maintenance and in-flight monitoring of these vehicles. The addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to these cameras for in flight predictive maintenance purposes is designed to help improve aerial safety, reduce maintenance costs, and prevent severe safety mishaps in the ever so important and expensive air vehicles and intelligence equipment space. In addition, such predictive maintenance, based on the concept of Camera-as-a-Sensor, have the potential to cut costs related to redundant periodic maintenance as well as the risks involved with such maintenance.

These products, once tried and approved for use by the Israeli Air Force, may lead to these products being sold to other air forces around the world as well as to helicopter and UAV manufacturers globally. “ScoutCam estimates that the global addressable market for helicopters alone is approximately 250 million dollars per year,” says Yaron Silberman CEO of ScoutCam. “This, together with the yet to be quantified, fast growing UAV market, which we intend to pursue as well, presents lucrative and exciting opportunities for our company and shareholders alike” Silberman added.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, beliefs, assumptions and intentions regarding, among other things, its product-development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects, as of the date of this news release. They are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things, our ability to maximize the economic potential and monetize the technology covered in the press release; the likelihood of acquiring new customers and contacts in additional militaries and/or air forces; risks and uncertainties relating to our reliance on third-party suppliers; market acceptance of our products by prospect markets and industries; our ability to raise sufficient funding in order to meet our business and financial goals; and certain other factors summarized in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

About ScoutCam
ScoutCam is a leading provider of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of highly resistant micro cameras and supplementary technologies. ScoutCam devices are used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research and defense industries. For more information please visit: https://www.scoutcam.com/our-technology

Media Contact
Yaron Silberman
info@scoutcam.com
+972 526 511 122


ScoutCam Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ScoutCam Announces Three Development Projects with the Israeli Air Force  The development projects are focused on visual inspection capabilities for on the ground maintenance and in-flight monitoring of unmanned aerial vehicles OMER, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ScoutCam (OTCQB:SCTC), a leading developer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...