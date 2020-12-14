Loop Insights to Integrate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology for Mobile Phone Instant Vital Sign Screening as part of its Venue Bubble Platform

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence AI technology utilizes the camera on a mobile phone to screen vital signs such as Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, and Sp02 to help screen for infectious conditions, including COVID-19.

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Loop Insights Inc. ‎("Loop Insights") has selected Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence vital sign screening technology to integrate into its Venue Bubble Platform to be used to detect potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Over the past several months, Loop Insights has successfully created, launched, and executed its Venue Bubble solution. Specifically, on December 1, 2020, Loop Insights announced Achieving 100% Success in Delivering The First-Ever Fully Integrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments.

In that press release, Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “With the whole world watching, including professional sports leagues and teams, college sports leagues and teams, world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class.”

LOOP AND DRAGANFLY FILM BUBBLE POSITIONED TO DELIVER INDUSTRY-LEADING SOLUTION

In early January 2021, Loop Insights will deliver the first ever “Venue Bubble” with integrated vital sign screening. This deployment will be on the production set of a Major Motion film production for Enderby Entertainment and will also be the first ever “Film Bubble”.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated "The addition of Draganfly's Safe Set Solutions to our Venue Bubble Platform creates an instant and powerful Film Bubble solution for an industry that has suffered catastrophic losses in 2020 and can't afford to stay shut down for a minute longer. We are extremely proud to have jointly delivered a solution to the film industry that will allow them to safely get their crews, actors, and supporting infrastructure back to work and generating prosperity, the ripple effects of which reverberate around the world."