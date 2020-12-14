- North America liposome drug delivery market is likely to continue its dominance during assessment period.

- Global liposome drug delivery market is foreseen to grow at attractive CAGR of ~9% during tenure of 2019 to 2027. Increased number of cancer patients and rising research activities are likely to fuel market growth in years ahead.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liposome refers to a spherical vesicle that has minimum one lipid bilayer. In healthcare sector, liposomes are utilized as a vehicle for pharmaceutical drugs and nutrients administration. Increased research and development activities in the healthcare sector worldwide are estimated to generate prominent expansion avenues in the global liposome drug delivery market in the forthcoming years.

Liposomes are gathering traction across healthcare sector owing to their ability to work as potential antiviral agents that will assist in decreasing economic burden and social impact occurred owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises working in the liposome drug delivery market are focused on the development of liposomes that provide high solubility and extended circulating time to advance drug release profiles.

Key Findings of Liposome Drug Delivery Market Report

The liposome drug delivery market is likely to grow at CAGR of ~9% in the forecast period 2019–2027.

Thus, the market is predicted to gather revenues of ~US$ 8 Bn by 2027 end.

by 2027 end. The market was accounted for approximately US$ 3.6 Bn in 2018.

in 2018. Of all applications, the cancer therapy was dominant segment in the liposome drug delivery market during 2018.

The aforementioned segment is slated to continue this growth trend in the forthcoming years.

North America was dominant region in the market in 2018.

was dominant region in the market in 2018. Abovementioned region is estimated to maintain its dominant position during assessment period.

The nature of liposome drug delivery market is moderately fragmented with presence of many well-entrenched enterprises.

