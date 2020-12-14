 

Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, cannabis and products with cannabis components, such as CBD, are one of the "hot topics" in the life sciences industry. Many countries now allow the medical use of cannabis to treat numerous conditions, including chronic pain, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and many others. Additionally, more and more countries have recently allowed the recreational use of cannabis. Finally, hemp (cannabis grown without mind-altering substances), is another burgeoning industry worldwide. Though there are international treaties in place, the production, distribution, and consumption of controlled substances (including cannabis) are still traditionally regulated by each country individually (even within the EU). Some countries still consider cannabis a dangerous illicit substance. Thus the legal landscape on cannabis and cannabis products is very fragmented and complicated, making it hard to get involved in the cannabis industry. Alpha Green Research said that: "Cannabis has been making a splash in the wellness world in recent years, with the general public and medical community becoming increasingly supportive of its therapeutic potential. According to Grand View Research, the global medical cannabis market is expected to reach $55.8 million by 2025. The gradual legalisation of cannabis and the growing interest in CBD products results in the growth of R&D investments in the cannabis industry. Cannabis companies that give consideration to research, among other things, such as supporting the voices of advocates, may find new therapeutic uses for cannabis and manufacture innovative products that will generate higher competition in the market. The main goal of further research and development is to produce cannabis products that better meet the needs of all users."  Mentioned in today's commentary include Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: SWEL), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED).

