The Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials
- The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4%, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose.
- Calculation was based on the analysis of data of volunteers (n = 22 714) who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or placebo at the third and final control point of 78 confirmed cases in accordance with the Phase III clinical trials protocol.
- The advance to the third and final statistically significant representative control point allowed for the final proof of the efficacy of the vaccine of over 90%.
- The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus was 100%. Among the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, 20 severe cases were recorded in the placebo group, while no severe cases were recorded in the vaccine group.
- High efficacy rate of the vaccine above 90% was confirmed at each of the three control points of clinical trials. According to the protocol of Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, its interim efficacy is calculated at three statistically significant representative control points - upon reaching 20, 39 and 78 cases of novel coronavirus infection among volunteers both in the placebo group and in the group that received the vaccine.
- In the first control point of data analyses (20 cases) the vaccine demonstrated 92% calculated efficacy rate, at the second point (39 cases) efficacy rate was 91.4%.
- The research data will be published by the Gamaleya Center team in one of the leading international peer-reviewed medical journals.
- Based on the data obtained at the third control point the Gamaleya Center will create a report that will be used to submit for accelerated registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in various countries.
- The uniqueness of the Russian vaccine lies in the use of two different human adenoviral vectors as a delivery mechanism of the outer coat genetic material of coronavirus to human body. This approach provides for creation of a stronger and long-term immunity as compared to vaccines, using one and the same component for both doses.
- By now over 26,000 volunteers have been vaccinated as part of double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III post-registration clinical trials of Sputnik V in Russia.
- No unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research. Health conditions of the participants will be monitored for at least 6 months after receiving the first immunization.
- Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine is conducted in compliance with the best international standards and practices. During the clinical trials, the safety of the vaccine is constantly being monitored; information is analyzed by the Independent Monitoring Committee comprising leading scientists.
- The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. This platform has a number of key advantages including safety, efficacy and no negative long-term effects, which have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccines started in 1953). Over 100,000 people have been vaccinated with approved and registered vaccines based on human adenoviral vectors.
MOSCOW, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Gamaleya Center) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), announce the efficacy of over 90% of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as demonstrated by the final control point data analysis of the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against novel coronavirus infection in Russia's history. Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus based on a well-studied human adenoviral vectors platform.
