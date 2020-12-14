The Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials

MOSCOW, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Gamaleya Center) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), announce the efficacy of over 90% of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as demonstrated by the final control point data analysis of the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against novel coronavirus infection in Russia's history. Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus based on a well-studied human adenoviral vectors platform.

The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4%, based on the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose. Calculation was based on the analysis of data of volunteers (n = 22 714) who received both the …



