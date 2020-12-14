DGAP-DD 7C Solarparken AG english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 14.12.2020, 15:31 | 49 | 0 | 0 14.12.2020, 15:31 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.12.2020 / 15:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Koen Last name(s): Boriau

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

7C Solarparken AG

b) LEI

529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A11QW68

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.28 EUR 710.48 EUR 4.28 EUR 787.52 EUR 4.28 EUR 787.52 EUR 4.28 EUR 787.52 EUR 4.28 EUR 2550.88 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 560.68 EUR 4.28 EUR 2550.88 EUR 4.28 EUR 119.84 EUR 4.29 EUR 1312.74 EUR 4.29 EUR 660.66 EUR 4.29 EUR 746.46 EUR 4.29 EUR 643.50 EUR 4.29 EUR 2548.26 EUR 4.29 EUR 2505.36 EUR 4.29 EUR 742.17 EUR 4.29 EUR 905.19 EUR 4.29 EUR 248.82 EUR 4.3 EUR 589.10 EUR 4.3 EUR 920.20 EUR 4.3 EUR 1019.10 EUR 4.3 EUR 1023.40 EUR 4.3 EUR 1505.00 EUR 4.3 EUR 1797.40 EUR 4.3 EUR 8.60 EUR 4.3 EUR 928.80 EUR 4.3 EUR 576.20 EUR 4.31 EUR 349.11 EUR 4.31 EUR 2504.11 EUR 4.28 EUR 761.84 EUR 4.28 EUR 2088.64 EUR 4.28 EUR 607.76 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 676.24 EUR 4.28 EUR 676.24 EUR 4.28 EUR 680.52 EUR 4.28 EUR 2503.80 EUR 4.28 EUR 676.24 EUR 4.28 EUR 560.68 EUR 4.29 EUR 574.86 EUR 4.29 EUR 1746.03 EUR 4.29 EUR 2505.36 EUR 4.29 EUR 789.36 EUR 4.29 EUR 2269.41 EUR 4.29 EUR 2145.00 EUR 4.29 EUR 789.36 EUR 4.29 EUR 720.72 EUR 4.29 EUR 592.02 EUR 4.3 EUR 1831.80 EUR 4.29 EUR 471.90 EUR 4.3 EUR 2145.70 EUR 4.3 EUR 735.30 EUR 4.3 EUR 1371.70 EUR 4.3 EUR 176.30 EUR 4.3 EUR 430.00 EUR 4.3 EUR 735.30 EUR 4.3 EUR 1290.00 EUR 4.3 EUR 589.10 EUR 4.3 EUR 412.80 EUR 4.3 EUR 365.50 EUR 4.3 EUR 1771.60 EUR 4.3 EUR 292.40 EUR 4.28 EUR 3783.52 EUR 4.3 EUR 619.20 EUR 4.3 EUR 743.90 EUR 4.29 EUR 85.80 EUR 4.29 EUR 300.30 EUR 4.29 EUR 561.99 EUR 4.29 EUR 566.28 EUR 4.28 EUR 2354.00 EUR 4.3 EUR 133.30 EUR







7C Solarparken Aktie





